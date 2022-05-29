Readying Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) beaches for the summer season

By Linda Hall • 29 May 2022 • 22:18

SEAWEED REMOVAL: Clearing Pilar beaches ready for the summer Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

ACCUMULATED Posidonia seaweed is now being removed from Pilar de la Horadada’s Puerto beach.

This has had to be carried out under a special contract since last winter’s severe storms deposited more seaweed than was allowed-for in the town hall’s contract for cleaning and maintaining the local beaches, municipal sources explained.

Coastal authority Costas’ Provincial Service will redistribute the Puerto Playas sand that has been dredged from the harbour entrance between Pilar’s Conde, Jesuitas, Rocamar and Mil Palmeras beaches.

The town hall itself will be responsible for taking sand to the Las Villas, Higuericas and Mojon in the municipality’s southern areas.

