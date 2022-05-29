Suspected domestic abuse incident as man stabs wife to death in Benajarafe, Malaga

By Chris King • 29 May 2022 • 21:47

Image of a national Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A suspected case of domestic abuse is under investigation in the Velez-Malaga municipality of Benajarafe.

According to sources from the National Police today, Sunday, May 29, a woman has allegedly been murdered by her husband. The alleged incident is said to have occurred this morning in the home they shared in the Velez-Malaga municipality of Benajarafe, according to malagahoy.es.

112 emergency services reported receiving a call from the victim at around 00:40am, requesting help because she was being attacked. Neighbours reportedly informed the same sources that the couple lived in a squat, and were continually arguing.

After receiving notification from 112, the National Police deployed officers to the location of this suspected incident of domestic abuse. They eventually discovered the 50-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. As reported by the force, the victim lost consciousness and they attempted to revive her. By the time an ambulance arrived at the scene, it was too late and she was confirmed dead.

It appears that the weapon used in the attack was a common kitchen knife said the same sources. After carrying out his assault, the aggressor reportedly tried to escape and ended up hanging from a window. He subsequently fell and broke both ankles.

He is currently in police custody at a hospital but no statement has yet been taken from him. Officers from Velez-Malaga National Police station are in charge of the relevant investigations.

As a result of this death, the Government delegation in Andalucia has opened the study procedure of a possible case of domestic abuse. They explained that this same woman had entered the Viogen system in 2008, after lodging a complaint of domestic abuse by her partner, the same man now detained as the alleged perpetrator. The case had reportedly been inactive in Viogen for more than 10 years.

