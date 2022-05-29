Tijola (Almeria) mourns Maite, killed at the hands of her husband

By Linda Hall • 29 May 2022 • 12:09

Town hall ordered three days’ mourning for gender violence victim Maite Photo credit: Tijola town hall

HUNDREDS observed a five minute’s silence in Tijola on May 28, condemning the murder of well-known and much-liked resident Maite.

One of her children found the 51-year-old dead at the family home on May 27 and her husband gave himself up that same day to the Policia Local.

Speaking afterwards, Tijola’s mayor Juan Jose Martinez declared that gender violence was more than numbers or a statistic.

“The people of Tijola have seen it in close-up and we are living with the family’s pain,” he said.

The town hall also ordered three days of mourning, with all flags flown at half-mast.

