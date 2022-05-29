By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 16:49

Two people seriously injured and taken to hospital after plane crash. Credit Wikimedia

Two people have been seriously injured after a light plane crash in the UK today, Sunday 29 May

Greater Manchester Police have said they responded to an incident involving reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field just off Rindle Road, in Tyldesley, Manchester, UK, shortly after 1:10.pm (GMT).

Both occupants of the light plane have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The police also confirmed that there was no wider disruption to the public, according to the Manchester Evening Standard.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just before 1:30.pm this afternoon, five fire engines from Farnworth, Leigh, Irlam and Atherton, along with a Technical Response Unit from Leigh were called to reports of an aircraft crash on Rindle Road, Tyldesley.”

“Crews quickly arrived at the scene and worked to make the area safe.”

“Firefighters using trauma equipment and a long board worked with colleagues from the Northwest Ambulance Service to treat two people at the scene, before they were taken to the hospital.”

“Firefighters are still in attendance and have been at the scene for around one hour.”

