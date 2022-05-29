UEFA blames Champions League chaos in Paris on ‘fake tickets’

By Chris King • 29 May 2022 • 4:53

Image of the Stade de France in Paris. Credit: Google maps - Luiz Paulo.

The chaos that occurred in Paris before the Champions League final has been blamed on ‘fake tickets’ by UEFA.

Following the chaotic scenes witnessed at the Champions League final in Paris this Saturday, May 28, UEFA issued a statement. It laid the blame for the situation outside the Stade de France on the purchase of ‘fake tickets’ by supporters.

European club football’s biggest night was delayed by 36 minutes as large numbers of Liverpool fans got caught up in unbelievable scenes outside the stadium. Video footage uploaded onto social media showed French cops pepper-spraying fans at one point, seemingly for no reason.

“In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles. This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access”, read the UEFA statement.

It continued: “As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick-off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium. UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation”.

A statement from Liverpool FC read: “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France”.

It continued: “This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight. We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues”.