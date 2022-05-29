By Chris King • 29 May 2022 • 19:08

Image of Plan Infoca firefighters battling the blaze in Cerro de San Miguel. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

Two hikers have been arrested on suspicion of starting the forest fire in the Granada municipality of Cerro de San Miguel.

UPDATE: Sunday, May 29 at 8:40pm

A forest fire broke out today, Sunday, May 29, in the Granada municipality of Cerro de San Miguel. As confirmed by the National Police to GranadaDigital, they have now arrested two hikers on suspicion of starting the blaze.

These two detainees have reportedly been taken to the police station to make a statement. It is believed that a witness identified them to the police after observing them having a lunchtime barbecue in the same location where the fire broke out.

Sources from the Plan Infoca informed GranadaDigital that the quite windy conditions, combined with the orography of the land, do not favour the extinction of the flames. There are also several residential homes in the immediate vicinities of Albayzín and Sacromonte, although, for the time being, “there has not been an evacuation”.

The original cause of the fire has not yet been established and is reportedly still under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Sunday, May 29 at 7:08pm

As reported through its social networks this afternoon, Sunday, May 29, the Plan Infoca has deployed workers to combat a forest fire that broke out in the Granada municipality of ​​Cerro de San Miguel. The fire apparently started at around 4:40pm and the workers continue battling to extinguish the flames.

Infoca has mobilised two Kamov helicopters, a medium-heavy helicopter, a coordination plane, three fire engines, two units of the Specialised Forest Fire Brigade of the Andalucian Community (Brica), five groups of Forest Firefighters, an Environment agent, and two Operations Technicians.

The Forest Fire Medical Unit (UMIF) has also been activated to the location. As reported, the Brica de Cartama of Malaga province, consisting of 19 personnel, along with its Super Puma helicopter, have recently joined the fight against this forest fire.

🔴 #IFGranada

Medios: 4 helicópteros pesados (2 Kamov y 2 Súper Puma), 1 helicóptero semipesado, 1 avión de coordinación, 3 autobombas, 4 #Brica, 5 grupos de #BomberosForestales, 2 #TOP, 1 #AAMM y la #UMIF. ℹ Dirección de extinción e información de este incendio: Infoca pic.twitter.com/eubEYZfMRJ — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) May 29, 2022

