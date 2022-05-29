By Laura Kemp • 29 May 2022 • 11:13
Participants from the MissRnbEspana having a yoga session at the lighthouse in Faro. Image - Ayuntamiento de Torrox
Monika, originally from Germany and now lead yoga teacher at her yoga centre Yoga Vidya Torrox Costa, guided these beautiful young ladies, who are representing their various regions from all over Spain, through some simple yoga techniques on the balcony overlooking the lighthouse (Faro).
Another group of girls participating in Miss RNB Espana walked through El Morche and visited the Viva Cristina flower shop where they were presented with a beautiful rose. They also made a stop at the Alsara supermarket for some fruit and water.
A third group, after getting to know the motorcycles of the new rental company ‘Rent your e-scooter’, enjoyed the best local products cooked in Restaurante Magon.
This was a great event for the historic town of Torrox, with the mayor saying that the event will be “A showcase to the whole world making local commerce, our culture and history known” as the participants share images and videos on their huge social media platforms.
Monika said of the yoga session at the lighthouse in Faro: “It was a great event and all of the girls were really enthusiastic, it was an exciting event to be a part of! I wish all of the girls the best of luck in the competition.”
“Our slogan for the future is ‘yoga makes you happy’ and anyone is welcome to visit Yoga Vidya Torrox Costa, on Avenida America, where we do many classes and treatments.”
Yoga Vidya Torrox Costa telephone:644 597 353
Email: [email protected]
Website: Click here
Facebook: Click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.