By Laura Kemp • 29 May 2022 • 11:13

Participants from the MissRnbEspana having a yoga session at the lighthouse in Faro. Image - Ayuntamiento de Torrox

On Wednesday, May 25, Torrox lighthouse was the location for a yoga session with Monika Jyoti Krabac of Yoga Vidya Torrox Costa and some of the lovely participants from Miss RNB Espana, who spent a week in Torrox prior to the contest on Saturday, May 29.

Monika, originally from Germany and now lead yoga teacher at her yoga centre Yoga Vidya Torrox Costa, guided these beautiful young ladies, who are representing their various regions from all over Spain, through some simple yoga techniques on the balcony overlooking the lighthouse (Faro).

Another group of girls participating in Miss RNB Espana walked through El Morche and visited the Viva Cristina flower shop where they were presented with a beautiful rose. They also made a stop at the Alsara supermarket for some fruit and water.

A third group, after getting to know the motorcycles of the new rental company ‘Rent your e-scooter’, enjoyed the best local products cooked in Restaurante Magon.

This was a great event for the historic town of Torrox, with the mayor saying that the event will be “A showcase to the whole world making local commerce, our culture and history known” as the participants share images and videos on their huge social media platforms.

Monika said of the yoga session at the lighthouse in Faro: “It was a great event and all of the girls were really enthusiastic, it was an exciting event to be a part of! I wish all of the girls the best of luck in the competition.”

“Our slogan for the future is ‘yoga makes you happy’ and anyone is welcome to visit Yoga Vidya Torrox Costa, on Avenida America, where we do many classes and treatments.”

Yoga Vidya Torrox Costa telephone:644 597 353

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

