4 injured after driver crashes onto bar terrace in Albir on the Costa Blanca

By Chris King • 30 May 2022 • 22:45

Image of the town of Albir on the Costa Blanca. Credit: Google maps - Ünal Y

A suspected drunk driver injured four people after he crashed his car onto the terrace of a bar in the Costa Blanca town of Albir.

As reported by Benidorm Reviews today, Monday, May 30, four people were injured when a driver crashed his vehicle onto a busy bar terrace in the Costa Blanca municipality of Albir. It is believed that he could have been drunk, but this has not yet been confirmed by the police.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, May 29, Footage from a video supplied to Benidorm Reviews shows the result of the impact, with tables and umbrellas knocked over on the terrace. In the video, people can be heard asking for the police and ambulance services to be called.

“It was a Polish drunk driver in the Range Rover, four people were hurt. The car came on the sideways and hit people outside Fat Boy in Albir next to the beach lounge”, an eyewitness told Benidorm Reviews.

Further down the street, a damaged, grey-coloured Range Rover can be seen, believed to be the vehicle that caused the incident. The Local Police have not issued any information on the event yet, and the nationality of the driver is still not confirmed.

Video supplied courtesy of Benidorm Reviews:

