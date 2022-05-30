By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 12:13

Almeria's football club promoted to first division Credit: Twitter @U_D_Almeria

Unión Deportiva Almeria were promoted to the First Division on Sunday after a 2-2 draw against Leganés, an achievement that for the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has been a dream “come true”, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

In a message on his Twitter account, Moreno acknowledged that this Sunday’s game was one in which “we suffered until the last minute, but we managed it”.

For the president, “the dream of the whole province has come true” after a year in the second division, and he expressed his joy to the fans “who deserve it and never give up”.

The mayor of the city, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, and the president of the provincial council, Javier Aureliano García, also spoke of a “dream fulfilled”, both of whom congratulated the club on their social networks.

The councillor stressed that after this draw “the dream was fulfilled” and Almería are back in the ‘Primera’. “Thank you for making us so happy. Thank you for making us dream. Thank you for taking us to the top,” he thanked UD Almería.

For his part, the president of the Diputación, Javier A. García, also wanted to congratulate the club, which is now “a first team for the best province in the world”, he wrote.

UD Almeria returns to the First Division on the last day of LaLiga SmartBank. Rodrigo Ely and Saqid Umar scored the two goals that earned Almeria a draw and, after the failure of their rivals above them, they once again become a ‘Primera’ team.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.