Atlantic front will bring a mixed bag of weather to parts of Spain this week

By Chris King • 30 May 2022 • 3:46

The weather forecast for Spain this week. Credit: Creative Commons.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, warns Spain will experience unstable weather this week due to an Atlantic front.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has warned of an Atlantic front with a storm that is approaching Spain today, Monday, May 30. This will subsequently destabilise the atmosphere, bringing rain to the extreme west, and the Cantabrian area, with the possibility of storms in inland areas.

Monday, May 30

Light rains are forecast for Monday in Galicia and the Cantabrian communities. The sky will continue to be slightly cloudy in the rest of the country, although clouds will evolve, causing possible scattered showers in the afternoon in the centre and northwest of the country.

Temperatures will rise in the eastern Cantabrian, the Valencian Community, and the Balearic Islands. Zaragoza could experience around 35ºC, like the interior of the Murcian regions, and Mallorca will approach 31ºC.

In the rest of the country, there will be a thermal drop of up to six degrees in the western end of the peninsula. Badajoz, Madrid, and Salamanca should experience around 25 or 27ºC, a typical temperature for the time of year.

Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Atlantic storm will continue to leave rain, more abundant than on Monday. This will be the case especially in Galicia and Asturias, with some weaker rainfall spreading into Castilla y Leon, and Extremadura.

In the rest of Spain, the slightly cloudy skies will continue in the morning while clouds will develop in the afternoon, with possible isolated stormy showers.

Temperatures will probably rise on Tuesday, May 31, in almost all of Spain, and on Wednesday, June 1. The Bay of Biscay, and areas of the northeast of Spain, should enjoy a warm environment for the time of year, while in the eastern half of the country, and the Balearic Islands, it could be between 34 and 35ºC.

The second half of the week

A somewhat cooler and unstable environment is forecast for the second half of the week. This can see storms in the centre, north, and east of the country. There will be higher temperatures than usual in the eastern half, and the Balearic Islands, with typical values ​​for the beginning of June in the rest of Spain.

Looking forward to the weekend, although with considerable uncertainty in this regard, it seems likely that showers and storms will be quite frequent in the afternoons in the northern and eastern halves of the Peninsula. The rest of the country should experience dry and stable weather.

___________________________________________________________

