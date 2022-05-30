By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 13:54

Barcelona's historic record store 'Music World' to close after 30 years. Credit Wikimedia

The historic Barcelona record store ‘Music World’ will close its doors next Wednesday June 8, after more than 30 years.

‘Music World’ will sadly be pulling down the shutters on the store permanently as the owners of the premises will not renew their lease, according to 20 Minutos.

“The business works, but there is no going back,” lamented one of ‘Music World’s’ co-owners, Jose Luís Fernandez.

In order to sell as many vinyl records, CDs and DVDs as possible, they have been offering significant discounts of up to 50% over the last several days. Sales are still on, so there is still time to grab a bargain.

In celebration of all the years that ‘Music World’ have been delighting their customers they are holding a farewell party which to coincide with the closing. This will be held in the evening on June 8.

At the height of the business, ‘Music World’ had five establishments in the Catalan capital.

The premises in Calle de Rossells was the first one they opened, specialising in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s decades, from which it has music in various formats, both CDs and vinyl records. The business also covers a special section for soundtracks and psychedelic and progressive rock.

The two managers will retire, although Jose Luis Fernandez has explained that he will keep the legacy alive through an existing Spotifty ‘Rock legends’ list, with 400 tracks and dozens of subscribers.

