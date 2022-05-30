By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 14:17

Beijing man breaks COVID rules and lands thousands of neighbours in quarantine. Credit Wikimedia

Virus restrictions began to be eased in Beijing on Monday May 30, with authorities re-opening parks, museums and cinemas and declaring the outbreak under control.

A Beijing man who ignored an order to stay at home and then later tested positive for Covid-19, has landed thousands of his neighbours in quarantine prompting a police investigation, according to Tamil Bloggers.

Over the last five weeks, the Chinese capital has ordered hundreds of thousands of residents to stay home to curb its largest coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Officials confirmed that on Sunday May 30, a man in his 40s had failed to follow a requirement to isolate that he was given after he visited a shopping centre.

Pan Xuhong, a Beijing public security official said “During the home isolation period he went out many times and walked round the neighbourhood,”

The man and his wife later tested positive, prompting authorities to lock down 5000 of their neighbours at home and send 250 to a government quarantine centre.

Beijing’s Omicron-fueled cluster has seen more than 1,700 infections since late April — a tiny number by global standards, but somewhat troubling for China’s rigid approach to the virus.

Schools remain closed and Beijing still requires a negative Covid-19 test to enter public facilities, including supermarkets.

