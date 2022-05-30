Boy, 13, arrested over arson attack at a Skegness holiday park

By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 18:47

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested today, Monday May 30, on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a holiday park in Skegness, England. He has since been released on bail

Two caravans have been completely destroyed and three more have extensive damage. It is believed the caravans in question were unused and fortunately there were no casualties as a result of the fire, according to the Lincolnite.

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of the blaze at :09.pm GMT on Friday May 27.

Smoke could be seen from around the area and people living nearby were asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

The police announced that “Fire investigators have confirmed this as arson, and officers from our Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and forensic staff are carrying out several lines of enquiry.”

“We are investigating an arson following the deliberate ignition of a caravan at Southview Holiday Park in Burgh Road, Skegness.”

“We are now appealing for witnesses who may have captured footage not yet viewed, or may have information about the incident to come forward.”

