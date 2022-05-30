By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 14:01

BREAKING NEWS: Russian Mi-35MS helicopter shot down by Ukrainian military Credit: Telegram Ria-Melitopol Риа-Мелитополь

On Monday May, 30, it was reported that a Russian Mi-35MS helicopter was shot down by the Ukrainian military.

“Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Mi-35MS helicopter, media reported,” read a tweet by a Ukraine update account, posted alongside pictures of the destroyed helicopter.

⚡️Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Mi-35MS helicopter, media reported. pic.twitter.com/YzT8wYU5tm — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The original telegram channel to post the news was “Ria-Melitopol” who stated:

“Our defenders have slaughtered a rare beast – a unique Mi-35MS with an automatic tilt rotator like the Mi-28 attack helicopter.”

“The Mi-35MS is a communications and control helicopter designed for VIP transportation. It was developed for the Russian military command.”

“It is a modified version of the Mi-35M attack helicopter, but with a number of unique features.”

“A swashplate is a mechanism for controlling the main rotor, which controls the vertical movement of the helicopter, as well as its roll and pitch. For this purpose, the automat periodically changes the angle of each propeller blade depending on where the blade ends up at a certain moment in the course of the propeller rotation as a whole.”

The strategic command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have since confirmed the downing of the Russian Mi-35MS helicopter.

The news follows similar news from the beginning of the month, when on Thursday, May, 5, the Defence of Ukraine took to Twitter to publish footage of a sunken Russian Helicopter being fished out of Kyiv Reservoir.

“A new variety of fish can now be caught in Kyiv Reservoir. russian helicopter Mi-28N “Night Hunter” has become prey itself. 🇺🇦 military shot it down during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the war. For more – #ArmUkraineNow” read the joke that accompanied the footage of the destroyed helicopter posted by Defence of Ukraine’s official Twitter account.

A new variety of fish can now be caught in Kyiv Reservoir. russian helicopter Mi-28N "Night Hunter" has become prey itself. 🇺🇦 military shot it down during the defense of Kyiv at the beginning of the war. For more – #ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/5E2l8wvlE4 — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 5, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

