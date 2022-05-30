By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 14:45

Brits expected to spend over £10 Billion on Spanish holidays this 2022 Credit: Creative Commons

While many holidaymakers missed out on the opportunity of a Spanish summer holiday last year, the latest data shows that more than 16.2 million Brits will travel to Spain this summer.

10 years’ worth of UK travel data provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) were analysed by Moneytransfers.com, to predict what holiday destinations will see the most Brits in the next 10 years.

The data showed that Spain is set for an incredible summer, with holidaymakers expected to spend an average of £630.78 per person per visit, especially when considering that Spain has now relaxed its entry requirements in regards to Covid restrictions.

More males are expected to visit Spain this year, spending an estimated £6 billion, with females only slightly behind at an estimated £4.2billion on their trips to Spain.

Ibiza appears to be one of the most popular destinations amongst holiday-goers with a whopping 18.5 million hashtags on Instagram.

Over the past 10 years Spain has stayed at the number one top country visited by British tourists as well as being the country where most money is spent, with figures rising by more than half over the last decade and data predicting Spain to stay as the number one holiday destination for the next 30 years.

Commenting on the research, Jonathan Merry, chief executive of MoneyTransfers.com, commented:

“As both British and Spanish travel restrictions have been relaxed, it’s great to see that Spain remains a firm holiday favourite for Brits over the next 10 years as they start to return to their favourite resort.

“Spain has remained a top destination for Britons over the past 20 years due to its gorgeous weather, beaches and culture.”

