By Chris King • 30 May 2022 • 1:33

Image of Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros. Credit: [email protected]

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reaches the last eight of the French Open after sweeping Russia’s Karen Khachanov aside.

Carlos Alcaraz, Spain’s brilliant teenage tennis star, this Sunday, May 29, played his way into the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the first time in his career. The 19-year-old destroyed world No25 Karen Khachanov in the process, simply sweeping him aside in straight sets, 6-1- 6-4, 6-4.

This young man from El Palmar in Murcia province really is something of a whirlwind. He began with a love game, took the first break, and was 5-0 ahead after just 20 minutes. By the half-hour mark, he had the first set in the bag, having dropped only 12 points.

The Russian improved his standing in the second set but was just not good enough to cope with the young Spaniard. Khachanov could not find any way to break the serve of Alcaraz, who, in the seventh game broke the Russian and landed the second set.

Khachanov tried his best to put up a fight in the third set but the Spanish youngster was relentless and eventually closed out the set, and the match.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev – ranked No3 in the world – awaits Alcaraz in the last eight of the French tournament. The German sent Bernabe Zapata packing, Spain’s third representative in Paris.

The last time they met was in the final of the Mutua masters 1000 in Madrid, where the Spaniard humiliated him 6-3, 6-1, in just one hour of play. Zverev though came out on top in two previous encounters. The winner if this next match can look forward to a mouthwatering semi-final against either Rafa Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

