By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 May 2022 • 15:55

Dénia welcomes another superyacht for maintenance Image Source Damen Yachting

The Port of Dénia has once again welcomed another superyacht B3, which will be berthed in the marina for some time as it undergoes maintenance.

The yacht, B3, a 56-metre superyacht was designed and built by Damen in 2019 and is valued at around $15 million (€13.9 million). Essentially a support vessel, B3 is used by its billionaire Monaco owners as their main yacht.

Already a major tourist attraction, the futuristic-looking yacht has a feel of the navy about it with its cranes and a large deck capable of being used to store small vessels, for landing helicopters, and for the entertainment of guests.

The yacht, which will undergo maintenance at Varadero Port Dénia, has only three compartments capable of housing just six residents. An unusual choice for a superyacht, with most opting for lavish vessels capable of sleeping large numbers, this vessel is according to sites like Superyacht Fan, being used for the family to enjoy the sun and the sea, and not for entertaining.

With sanctions having seen many of the mega yachts that had become a familiar sight in Dénia disappear, the sight of the B3 has been welcomed by the many visitors to the port.

Already a tourist attraction that is attracting budding photographers, the unusual-looking B3 vessel will be around for some time as it undergoes essential maintenance in the luxury boatyard.

