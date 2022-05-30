WATCH: Lucky dogs reunited after being rescued with injuries on busy road

By Laura Kemp • 30 May 2022 • 12:21
Image and video - @streetlifetothesweetlife on Instagram
This dog’s friend was hit by a car, and he waited patiently with his buddy until help came along. The video was shared by @streetlifetothesweetlife on Instagram, a dog rescue centre in Houston, Texas, and has since received thousands of views and shares.
Unable to see how injured the little dog was, rescuers secured his friend with a leash and then picked up the injured pup and took him to an emergency rescue centre for treatment.
The two best friends were reunited after vets treated the injured pup.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.