WATCH: Lucky dogs reunited after being rescued with injuries on busy road

By Laura Kemp • 30 May 2022 • 12:21

Image and video - @streetlifetothesweetlife on Instagram

When a dog’s best friend saw him get hit by a car, he waited by his side until someone came to the rescue…

This dog’s friend was hit by a car, and he waited patiently with his buddy until help came along. The video was shared by @streetlifetothesweetlife on Instagram, a dog rescue centre in Houston, Texas, and has since received thousands of views and shares.

Unable to see how injured the little dog was, rescuers secured his friend with a leash and then picked up the injured pup and took him to an emergency rescue centre for treatment.

The two best friends were reunited after vets treated the injured pup.

