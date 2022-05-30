By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 18:20
EasyJet: All the cancelled flights departing from Gatwick on Monday, May 30. CC/ Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
Those attempting to jet off on EasyJet from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a wave of cancellations, according to Sussex World.
EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday May 28 and Monday June 6.
EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, May 30) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations – across all terminals (from 5pm)
10.15pm – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8226
10.25pm – easyJet flight to Olbia – EZY8680
11pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8998
11pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY8070
11.25pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8514
11.30pm – easyJet flight to Lisbon – EZY8030
11.50pm – easyJet flight to Glasgow– EZY6486
Just three days ago EasyJet had to apologise to customers after a software failure forced it to cancel some 200 flights.
The disruption has left holidaymakers stranded abroad.
In a statement, the airline said: “EasyJet can confirm that the earlier IT systems issues have now been rectified.
“Unfortunately, they resulted in some cancellations earlier today and while we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours.”
