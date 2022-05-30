By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 May 2022 • 13:03

EU visa scheme for British Nationals to go live in 2023 Image: Schengen Visa Info

The European Union (EU) confirmed that British travellers will have to apply for a visa when visiting any one of the bloc’s 27 countries from 2023.

The confirmation came over the weekend of May 28, that visitors will be required to apply and pay for visas from next year. The requirement, which is not unique to the UK, will be applied to all non-EU residents who do not require a visa and who are looking to visit any of the 27 member nations.

It has been confirmed that visas will cost €7 (£5) and will be required by anyone between the age of 18 and 70. Visas will be requried for all short stays and must be applied for at least 96 hours before travel whether your arrival is by road, rail, sea or air.

The system being intridued is similar to that used in the US and will be known as the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), Britons will need to have one if travelling for less than 90 days during a 180 day period.

The good news is that the cost is not high, but also you will be able to apply online,w ith the expectation that this will take less than 10 minutes to complete.

Information that will be required includes biometric data, address, education and work experience, the first country the applicant plans to visit, as well as other background and eligibility questions.

The expectation is that visas will be granted quickly unless there are grounds for refusal.

The new measure is being introduced to speed up access to the EU but also to increase the security at its borders, with all applications checked through an automated system across various EU, and international databases as well as will be screened for health or security risks.

According to the Schengen Visa site, the EU visa scheme for British Nationals should not cause any issues for travellers unless there is cause for the application to be questionned or declined.

