Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra auction trophy to support fight against Russia

30 May 2022

Ukraine's Eurovision winners auction trophy to support fight against Russia Image Facebook Kalush Orchestra

The winners of the 2022 Eurovision contest, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, have auctioned their trophy to raise funds in the support of the country’s army as it fights to repel Russia’s invading forces.

Auctioned on May 29, the proceeds from the sale of the crystal microphone which was sold for $900,000 (€835,000), will go towards buying drones.

The post on their Facebook said: “You guys are amazing!

“We appreciate each and every one of you who donated to this auction and a special thanks to the team Whitebit who purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners of our trophy.”

According to the post, the funds will be provided to the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, an organisation that helps the Ukrainian Army. They will, apparently, use the funds to buy three PD-2 unmanned drones.

Kalush Orchestra won the 66th Eurovision Song Contest in the event that took place May 10 to 14 in Turin, Italy with their entry Stefania. A video has since been released that was filmed in war-ravaged Ukraine and which pays tribute to all mothers.

The announcement came on the same day that a news station in Lithuania managed to raise $5.4 million (€5 million) for the purchase of a high tech drone, which will be donated to the Ukrainian army.

The auction by the Kalush Orchestra of their Eurovision trophy to support the fight against Russia is a testament to the will of the Ukrainian people to do what is necessary to defend their country.

