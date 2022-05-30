By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 16:59

French journalist killed in Russian shelling in Lugansk. Credit Wikimedia

French journalist Frederic Leclerc Imhoff, who was covering the war in Ukraine, was killed on Monday May 30, in an attack by Russian forces

“Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended after an armored transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist,” regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel pierced the vehicle’s armor, killing the accredited French journalist traveling inside, according to 20 Minutos.

Gaidai also posted a picture that he said was the journalist’s press card, though it is yet to be confirmed if the man pictured on the card was the victim.

The French foreign ministry has confirmed it was looking into the report of the journalist’s death.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had economic repercussions across the world, and it’s creating a food shortage.

With Russia and Ukraine both key agricultural suppliers, the ongoing conflict has only served to highlight the fragility of the global food-supply chain when two major players are essentially taken off the market.

In 2021 alone, Russia and Ukraine ranked as global export leaders for barley, corn, rapeseed, sunflower seed, and sunflower oil. They exported almost 30 percent of the world’s wheat supply combined.

Russia exported 17 percent of global wheat while Ukraine accounted for 20 percent of the world’s rapeseed.

