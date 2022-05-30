Full financial freedom while living your dream in Spain

By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 May 2022 • 17:19

SPAIN offers so much; great weather, amazing food and fascinating culture. It’s not surprising that so many British choose to live here when they retire.

But a big part of living your dream retirement in the sun is ensuring that all your financial affairs are also taken care of, allowing you to enjoy your life with the peace of knowing that all formalities are sorted and you will have enough funds to have financial freedom for the rest of your life.

One part of this is getting your various pensions in order, your residencia sorted out, and having a Spanish will in place so that you know your assets will go where you want them to when the time comes.

However, one of the biggest parts of finding true financial freedom during your retirement is knowing that on top of your own affairs being in order, you will still be able to look after your loved ones wherever possible.

From the bank of mum and dad to helping your grandchildren pay for flights when they come over and visit, and even splurging on extra treats for them for those graduations, weddings and other special occasions, being able to look after the people you love most is an important part of financial freedom. And that is true even when you are no longer around.

While it´s true that nothing will protect your family from the pain of losing you, there are certain practical measures you can put in place while living abroad to spare your loved ones the often considerable difficulty of organising and paying for your funeral.

Spain´s own customs see most funerals take place within 24 to 48 hours of a death, giving grieving family and friends an extremely small amount of time to deal with Spain´s various legalities, organise a service, and fly family in from abroad for the funeral.

Not only does this short time frame and Spain’s difficult administrative procedures make this a tough task, but the language barrier can also make this even harder.

A pre-paid funeral plan from Golden Leaves takes care of those problems, and any financial concerns you may have, as soon as you take out a plan, however.

Offering a price guarantee, your pre-paid plan means that no matter how much funeral costs rise, your loved ones will have nothing to pay for your service.

Not only that, but a funeral plan allows you to set out your exact wishes ahead of time, sparing your family from having to guess what you would have wanted.

In fact, their expert team will organise everything for them according to your wishes, also saving them the difficulty of arranging your service in another country and a different language.

The team at Golden Leaves will deal with all other administrative aspects too, from the paperwork to organising the funeral home, all in Spanish so your loved ones do not have to worry.

And perhaps one of the most important benefits for anyone living abroad but with loved ones in the UK, Golden Leaves can give your family up to five days following your death to fly in to Spain, giving them peace of mind that they will not miss such an important moment due to Spain´s short funeral customs.

Living in Spain offers some of the very best aspects of life and is an amazing place to spend your retirement, however, many people want true financial freedom to be able to enjoy their lives here fully.

If you have already taken control of your residencia, foreign asset tax forms, and pensions, take the next step today and protect both you and those you love the most.

Contact Golden Leaves today at www.goldenleavesinternational.com , or call 800 098 309.

www.funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/ • [email protected]

