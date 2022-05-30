Harry and Meghan renew lease on their Berkshire cottage

By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 17:27

Speculation grows that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will maintain their UK home close to Windsor Castle

It is expected that Harry and Meghan will fly to the UK this week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and are expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage. Rumours are rife that they will christen their daughter in front of the Queen, according to Express & Star.

Frogmore Cottage was the home where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to North America, and last month they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement.

The Mirror reports that that the property is currently empty as tenants Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are in Portugal.

Harry and Meghan will be joined by their children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet who turns one on Saturday, in their visit to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It will be the first time the duke and duchess will have brought Lilibet, who was named in honour of the Queen, to the UK and the couple are expected to attend the thanksgiving service on Friday marking the monarch’s 70-year reign.

There has been speculation that Harry and Meghan are moving to the area to be closer to the Queen and will be looking at potential future schools for their children.

