By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 May 2022 • 15:16

Long live Posidonia, an ecotourism project connecting Dénia, Ibiza and Cambrils Image: Pexels nico-de-beer-11950007

The “Long live Posidonia” or “Viu la posidonia” project is an ambitious ecotourism programme that seeks to connect the three coastal areas of Dénia, Ibiza and Cambrils.

The idea is to encourage tourism to these three cities by making people aware of the importance of the sea and surrounding environments. By creating awareness and understanding of the marine environment that connects these three cities it is hoped that people will be sufficiently intrigued to come visit and see the areas for themselves.

According to the councils involved, the programme has a zero carbon footprint, concentrating on conservation of the area’s biodiversity, as well as the lifestyle and healthy activities that visitors can enjoy.

Key to the programme is the development of information material that will be provided to travel agents, including maps and details of the region’s flora and fauna.

Included in that material is the development of a virtual Posidonia centre, which will provide interactive tours of the areas as well as all the information needed to plan a visit.

In implementing the programme, those involved hope that it will prompt the government to do more to protect the marine environment from shipping, storm erosion, sea and land abuse.

Examples quoted by the mayors involved include the use of more environmentally friendly methods to control erosion like the planting of seaweed beds.

An application has been made for more than €1.3 million to cover the funding of the Posidonia project. The three cities have said they will go ahead with the programme whether funding is made available or not given its value and importance to the area.

