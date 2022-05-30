By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 12:27

Lucky resident of Vicar, Almeria wins €2,000 a month for 10 years Credit: Creative Commons

This Sunday’s ONCE weekend draw has given one of the Sueldazos of €2,000 a month for 10 years to a resident of Vicar, Almeria, where María Dolores Alonso sold the winning coupon at the market in the Almeria town, as reported by la Voz de Almeria.

Alonso has been an ONCE saleswoman since 13 June 2019. “I’m very nervous, I’m even cold, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to sell coupons today because I’m so nervous,” she said early this morning.

“I was looking forward to giving out a prize, to be honest, especially to see what kind of a happy face a winner gets”.

On this occasion, the lucky winner chose the number that won the ONCE Sueldazo, which totals a prize of 240,000 euros, through the point-of-sale terminal (POS) through which the customer chooses the number he or she plays. “If it has been won by someone who needs it, so much the better, but this is a joy for the whole town,” she says.

This Sunday’s draw was dedicated to the Forum Philea in Barcelona and has brought the rest of its prizes to Castilla La Mancha, Extremadura and the Valencian Community.

ONCE’s Sueldazo del Fin de Semana offers, every Saturday and Sunday, a main prize of €300,000 for the five digits and series, plus 5,000 euros per month for 20 consecutive years for a single coupon. And prizes of €2,000 per month for 10 consecutive years, to four other coupons.

