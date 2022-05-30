By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 8:14

Man smears Mona Lisa with cake in bizarre incident at Louvre Credit: Twitter @LukeXC2002

On May 29, a man attempted to damage the world-renowned painting “Mona Lisa” by smearing it with cake, at Paris’ beloved Louvre art museum.

Videos of the bizarre attack on the Mona Lisa circulated Twitter with one user posting:

“Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂???” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the aftermath of the incident.

Can anybody translate what ole dude was saying as they where escorting him out?😂 pic.twitter.com/Uy2taZ4ZMm — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @LukeXC2002

Another twitter user stated: “A man in a wheelchair and a wig tried to break the bulletproof glass that protected the painting. And when it didn’t work out, he smeared it with cake and threw roses next to her.”

The Mona Lisa painted by the historic legend Leonardo Da Vinci, is one of the main attractions of the Parisian museum.

Neither the identity of the man nor his motives have currently been revealed, but it has been reported that the artwork has not suffered any damages.

Twitter has flooded with jokes on the incident with one user posting: “That little game of pushing one’s face in the cake when blowing out the candles… I don’t like it anymore.

#monalisa #Louvre”

Ese jueguito de empujarle a una la cara en la torta cuando va a soplar las velas…ya no me gustó#monalisa #Louvre pic.twitter.com/v3P0oSLs1E — LaGordaLisa♥️ (@LaGorda_X) May 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @LaGorda_X