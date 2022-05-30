By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 9:54

Meghan Markle may pull out of Jubilee at last minute claims Royal expert Credit: Wikimedia

According to Royal expert Neil Sean, Meghan Markle may not attend the Jubilee after receiving bad publicity following a trip to Texas.

“Apparently Meghan (Markle) knows that the public over here particularly in London and the surrounding areas are not too keen on her return,” claimed Sean in a YouTube video posted on his channel.

He continued: “This could work in favour because with days to go for her return back to the Platinum Jubilee.

“All this negative and bad publicity from the visit to Texas means that she pulls the plug on her return to London.

“If you think about it, this happened before and Prince Harry returned back for the unveiling of his late mother, the statue of Diana.”

If the Duchess of Sussex were to attend the Jubilee it would be the first time she has been in the UK since stepping down from her Royal duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle visited Texas to pay tribute to the 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives in a school shooting.

A spokesperson stated that Markle carried out the trip in a personal capacity, taking it to heart as a mother herself, wishing to offer her condolences and a show of support to the grieving community.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.