News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 17:35

Summer influx TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Dolon recently congratulated Miguel Minguez on his new appointment at the head of the Generalitat’s Health department, replacing Ana Barcelo. Dolon also requested a meeting to discuss the Torrevieja Health district, which will have to cope with a population due to triple during the summer.

CAT scanners THE regional government’s Health department announced that it is spending almost €11 million on 18 new CAT scanners for the Valencian Community’s hospitals. Alicante General, Elche General as well as the hospitals of Torrevieja, Orihuela-Vega Baja, Elda, Alcoy and Denia will each receive one of the new scanners.

Sweet dreams CAMPERVANS will have a 15,000-square metre parking area in Arenales del Sol ,installed on land that overlooks the Carabassi beach and was used until now as an improvised car park. The motorhomes, now legally allowed to park overnight, will have Wi-Fi, electricity and facilities for emptying their wastewater.

Fiesta bounty BENEJUZAR councillors voted unanimously to modify the town hall’s Budget to include €178,000 for the local fiestas. An adjustment was necessary as the town hall still works with a carried-over over Budget and for the previous two years had reduced the allocation to €80,000 owing to the pandemic.

Palmed off A LA MATANZA (Orihuela) man was accused of stealing 400 palm trees worth €120,000 growing on land he ceded to a garden centre to pay off a debt. The company involved planted 743 trees but recently discovered found more than half had disappeared, presumably sold by the landowner.