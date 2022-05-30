Parts of the Midlands rocked by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake

By Chris King • 30 May 2022 • 19:02
As confirmed by the British Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit parts of the Midlands in the UK this afternoon, Monday, May 30. Residents of towns in Gloucestershire, Staffordshire, and Shropshire have all reported feeling movement in their homes.
Speaking with Birmingham Live, one homeowner described their Shrewsbury property as ‘shaking from side to side’. They commented: ‘I was sat on the sofa and the whole room was moving, I’ve never felt an earthquake before”.
There were also reports of tremors shaking houses in Stoke-on-Trent, Stafford, and Telford. Twitter user @Jensonthefloof told how they ‘felt the Earth move in Wellington’. While @salop_sam posted a reply: ‘Living in Wem, I definitely felt it…quite an unusual experience!!’.
The British Geological Survey confirmed registering a quake at around 2:36pm today. It had its epicentre mainly in the Midlands areas of Shropshire and Wem, and happened at a depth of about 8km, with an intensity of 4 EMS.
Here's a seismogram of the 3.8ML quake in #Shropshire earlier, and a map which shows the historic seismicity in the area in relation to today's event. pic.twitter.com/pSAQ1fXcRd
— British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) May 30, 2022
