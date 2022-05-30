By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 9:34

Passengers outraged as travel chaos continues at Bristol airport with huge queues Credit: Twitter @paulwtrueman

Travellers flying from Bristol airport have been met with huge queues on the morning of Monday, May, 30 as travel chaos continues.

The chaos seen at Bristol airport led many passengers to take to twitter with one user posting:

“Just got to #bristolairport. It’s 5 in the morning and this is the queue for the departure gates. That building in the distance is the airport.”

“At Bristol airport, let’s see how this goes… #bristolairport,” read another tweet.

“@TUIUK absolutely disgusted with lack of foresight and comms. Stood in queue to check-in to find our holiday cancelled. Cannot speak to anyone at TUI on the phone. If expecting cancellations…which you were….put better contingency arrangements in place. #bristolairport,” read another tweet.

“@BristolAirport #delays #bristolairport You have a lot to answer for. Luggage delays!!!?? I mean com’on!,” read another tweet on Bristol airport.

“You asked for Brexit. Here you have one of the results of it ♥️ 😂 #bristolairport,” posted another user.

Bristol Airport has since apologised for the ongoing chaos seen claiming that the Platinum Jubilee is likely to be the busiest period since before the pandemic.

“The Bristol Airport team and business partners are working hard to ensure all customers have a smooth and easy journey through the terminal. We’re sorry that this morning there were longer queues at security,” stated a Bristol Airport spokesperson.

