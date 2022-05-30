By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 16:08

Rincon de la Victoria celebrates Environment Day with a family Scavenger Hunt. Credit Wikimedia

On Sunday June 5, as part of the Annual Environmental Education Program, a Scavenger Hunt will be held in the Parque Huerta Julian from 11:00.am to 2:00.pm

The Scavenger Hunt will consist of eight different tasks: including games of wit, crossword puzzles of words related to the environment, hidden messages in recycled bottles, write with your foot, remove tar with gloves and paper masks, and thinking games.

All ages, skills and abilities are welcome, according to Axarquia Plus.

The Annual Environmental Education Program is carrying out the event to explain the importance of water for life, and problems of drought and desertification.

Several groups will be formed and the participants will be given a map of the park. The location of all the different tasks will marked. As the participants finish each task, they can get their map signed and will then be given a clue on how to find the next task.

The team that completes all the tasks the quickest will be the winners of an ecology package.

To participate in the family Scavenger Hunt , you will need to register in advance at https://www.programa-educacion-medioambiental.com/.

The free activity is scheduled to end at 2:00.pm.

The Parque Huerta Julian is located at Av. Cotomar, 20, 29730 Rincón de la Victoria.

