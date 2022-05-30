By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 12:52

Russian filtration camps for Ukrainians opened at Russian-Estonian border Credit: Creative Commons

Russia has now opened filtration camps for Ukrainians at the Russian-Estonian border crossing points as reported on Telegram by Mariupol city mayor’s advisor Petro Andryushchenko on his official Telegram on Monday, May, 30.

The post on the new Russian filtration camps stated: “The occupiers are not just reducing the pace of deportation and filtration, they also push for new means of “denationalization”.

“Now the filtration camps for Ukrainians are not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine. The first reports have been received on the establishment of filtration camps in Russia in the area of the crossing points of the Russian state border with Estonia.”

“Now the Russians, if they identify Ukrainians who are trying to cross the border and have information that they have received the status of a refugee from the war, take them to such a filtration camp.”

“Mariupol residents who were taken to such a camp for the first time two days ago say that the camp in Bezimennoye, Novoazovskiy district looks like child’s play compared to the borderline Russian one.”

“The trend of genuine genocide is gaining momentum. So, Mariupolites. Those who are trying to get out of Russia – be savage. Exploit other routes of entry, especially through Belarus and Georgia. Terror against Ukrainians on the march.”

“Deportation to the filtration camp in the village of Bezimenje, Novoazovsky district, 253 people, including 33 children were taken to the camp.

“The Russian Federation deported 235 Mariupol residents, including 28 children, from Besimyane to the city of Taganrog.”

