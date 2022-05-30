By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 9:11

Russian General almost killed by his own men who refused to fight Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

Russian General Valeriy Solodchuk was almost killed by his own men after forcing them to fight according to intercepted calls by the Ukraine Security Service.

The news of the Russian General was posted by the Ukraine Security Service on Monday, May, 30 on Twitter.

“Russian soldiers ready to kill their generals who force them to go on the offensive. In Donetsk region, Russian contract servicemen nearly shot down General Valeriy Solodchuk and his guards, who had come to organize a riot and induce the “deciders” to fight,” read a tweet posted by Ukraine’s Security Service.

Російські солдати готові вбивати своїх генералів, які примушують їх йти в наступ На Донеччині контрактники рф ледь не розстріляли генерала Валерія Солодчука та його охорону, які приїхали, аби приборкати бунт і змусити «відказників» воювати. ➡️ https://t.co/aksX0APpnu pic.twitter.com/VwAzNIX2c4 — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) May 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The full announcement posted on their official telegram read:

“This is evidenced by a new telephone conversation of the guerrillas, which was intercepted by the SBU.”

“Our battery practically all went down. He started waving his gun, shooting: “I’ll f*****g kill you, he said, if you don’t f*****g go there…” That’s it. So the kid goes, “Go on, get out of here.” F*****g grenade, he pulls the pin, says: Come on, shoot me, he says!

“Together, he says, let’s get blown up here. That’s it. The spetsnaz officers started pointing their guns at us too, we started pointing our guns at them. Anyway, we almost f*****g shot each other. He got into his buggy and drove away,” the truck driver told his friend.”

“He says that only a third of their brigade (over 600 men) were left, and the rest were killed or wounded.”

The news of the Russian General almost getting killed by his own men comes at a time of increased tensions between Russian soldiers and their commanding officers, with other reports claiming many will leave as soon as their 90-day operational contract ends.

