By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 15:20

Spain pays tributes to La Palma's volcanic eruption on Canary Islands day Credit: Twitter @Defensagob

The volcanic eruption at Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, which comprises the southern half of the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, lasted from 19 September to 13 December 2021.

The Spanish Government took to twitter on various of their official accounts to pay tribute to the efforts of the Canary Islanders following last years volcanic eruption at La Palma.

“📽️ The minister @sanidadgob @CarolinaDarias, extends the congratulations of the Government of Spain to all Canary Islanders on the occasion of #DíaDeCanarias2022 today, 30 May,” posted the Spanish Department of Health, less than a year after the volcanic eruption at La Palma.

Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

“Darias has highlighted the Government’s committed response to the Canary Islands, especially in times of difficulty such as the recent volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma,” read a further follow up tweet by Spain’s Department of Health.

“✔️ The minister @sanidadgob attended today in Tías #Lanzarote the traditional institution together with the president of the Canary Islands @avtorresp ; the mayor @AyunDeTias, @cruz_saavedra; and the President of @FedLuchaCanaria José Antonio Caballero.”

Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

Feliz día a todos los canarios en el #DíaDeCanarias, en especial a los palmeros que siguen reconstruyendo sus vidas tras la #ErupciónLaPalma 🌋.

Credit: Twitter @Defensagob

“Happy day to all Canary Islanders on #DíaDeCanarias, especially to the people of La Palma who are still rebuilding their lives after the #ErupciónLaPalma 🌋.

Congratulations to the 8 islands, privileged by the quality of their people and the beauty of their land 🌴,” read a tweet posted by the Spanish Ministry of Defence alongside pictures of the volcanic eruption.

