By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 11:17

Spanish National Police urge citizens to help locate 10 fugitives Credit: Twitter @Policia

The Spanish National Police’s most wanted list includes fugitives with different criminal profiles, some of them wanted for more than 15 years, and who could be potentially be hiding in Spain.

On Monday, May, 30, the Spanish National Police took to twitter to share the news on the fugitives stating:

“🚩The @police is looking for 10 fugitives who could be in #Spain. Some of them have been wanted for ➕15 years. If you think you have any information that can help to locate them

👇👇👇👇👇 Report it anonymously 📧[email protected] #citizencollaboration”

🚩La @policia busca a 10 fugitivos que podrían encontrarse en #España Algunos están en busca y captura desde hace ➕15 años Si crees tener algún dato que pueda ayudar a localizarlos

👇👇👇👇👇

Comunícalo de forma confidencial 📧[email protected]#colaboraciónciudadana pic.twitter.com/0u0hV9yuM7 — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Policia

The full report is available on their government website, including descriptions of the fugitives.

The beginning of the report stated:

The National Police are looking for ten fugitives who could be in Spain.

The collaboration of citizens can be decisive in locating them, which is why a specific e-mail address has been set up, [email protected], so that citizens who believe they have any information that could lead to their location can communicate it to investigators in complete confidentiality.

During the year 2022, the National Police will preside over the ENFAST network, which is made up of police officers from the 27 member countries of the European Union and other associated countries such as the United States, Switzerland and Norway.

In addition, any information on their whereabouts can be communicated through the 091 number.

For the location of many of them, international collaboration has been key, collaboration materialised through tools such as the European Network of Active Fugitive Search Teams -ENFAST-, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to undertake immediate actions aimed at locating and arresting fugitives.

The evolution of this unit and the excellent results have placed the National Police and Spain as the leader in arrests in Europe, which has led to the Fugitive Tracking Section assuming the presidency of ENFAST.

