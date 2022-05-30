By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 May 2022 • 21:34

Stonehenge pays tribute to Queen on her platinum jubilee Iimage Twitter English Heritage

English Heritage has set up a Stonehenge light show as a tribute to the queen on her platinum jubilee.

The light show, launched on May 29, consists of eight portraits of the queen taken from each decade of her reign. These are then projected onto the stones, providing a century’s old view of what has been the longest reign in British history.

A fitting week-long tribute to the 96-year-old monarch, the visuals can be seen from miles around making the best use of the 5,000-year-old monument.

Created by English Heritage to in the words of a statement provided to Insider, to: “Honour a historical occasion when the nation celebrates Queen Elizabeth II becoming the first British monarch to commemorate a Platinum Jubilee.”

The eight images are snapshots of the Queen riding at her coronation, riding her horses and walking her corgis.

The Evening Standard reported that The National Portrait Gallery has also selected six portraits of Queen Elizabeth II from its collection to project onto Marble Arch, a central London monument.

We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! 👑 We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign. pic.twitter.com/bnJZeONKXe — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) May 30, 2022

The visual display at Stonehenge is thought to be just one of many that will pay tribute to the Queen on her platinum jubilee, but it is perhaps the most iconic given its age, size and location.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.