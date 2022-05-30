Tennis triumphs for young players from Club de Tenis Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 30 May 2022 • 16:23
UNDER-16S CHAMPION: Charo Esquiva following her latest victory
Photo credit: Club de Tenis Torrevieja
The club’s Charo Esquiva is now Junior champion of the Valencian Community, following her May 29 victory at the David Ferrer academy in La Nucia in the Under-16 category with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Carla Verdu.
This means that Charo can now go through to compete in the Spanish championships, the Club de Tenis explained.
The girls’ Under-13 team had another victory at the Masters match in Valencia on May 29, reaching the final against Club de Tenis Solmar, which the team won 7-0.
