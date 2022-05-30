By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 11:40

Top five safety tips for air conditioning usage in Spain Credit: Creative Commons

The unusually high temperatures recorded in the last few days in Spain are causing individuals, businesses, hotels, restaurants and companies, to increase their use of air conditioning, leading many to wonder of the dangers of viral disease spreading.

Proveil, a Valencian company specialising in the manufacture of filtration materials, has put together five simple recommendations to help people use air conditioning safely.

– Although air conditioning is safe, mechanical ventilation should not be forgotten. Air-conditioning systems can be used without restrictions because, if they work properly, they do not promote contagion.

To improve their efficiency, it is necessary to increase the amount of outside air and to disable the air recirculation functions. However, opening windows to renew the air whenever possible is still the best way to enjoy a clean environment, and it is recommended to ventilate spaces several times a day to ensure proper air renewal.

– Use of HEPA (High Efficiency Particle Arrester) filters. Incorporating this type of filter in air conditioners is an effective way of trapping very small particles such as aerosols, bacteria, mould or pollen.

The nanofibres that compose them create a kind of network to which almost 100% of the particles adhere. PROVEIL® filters, developed jointly by the Valencian company Bioinicia and the CSIC, incorporate a virucide which, in addition to filtering, disinfects, thus retaining and inactivating pathogenic particles.

– Correct maintenance. To ensure the proper functioning of air conditioning equipment, it is necessary to carry out periodic maintenance.

And in the case of HEPA filters, replace them with new ones according to the specifications of each manufacturer.

– Use of CO2 meters. These are very useful tools to confirm whether the quality of the air breathed in an enclosed space is adequate. Depending on their results, you can choose to increase the flow of air coming from outside or even resort to mechanical ventilation.

– Maintain preventive measures. In any enclosed space with high foot traffic, it is still advisable to maintain basic preventive measures, especially for those at high risk of COVID-19 illness. Keeping a safe distance, wearing masks and washing hands are the most effective ways to protect against the virus.

Proveil is a Bioinicia group company specialising in the development and commercialisation of nanofibre masks. Developed together with the CSIC (Spanish National Research Council), the filters that Proveil uses in its masks are capable of protecting against bacteria and viruses, as they include an effective viricidal component.