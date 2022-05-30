Torremolinos driver three times over alcohol limit causes traffic accident

By Chris King • 30 May 2022 • 18:21

A driver who caused a traffic accident in the Malaga town of Torremolinos was found to be three times over the alcohol limit.

As reported by Torremolinos Council today, Monday, May 30, a driver who caused a traffic accident in the town yesterday, Sunday, May 29, was found to be three times over the legal alcohol limit. He was admitted to hospital as a result of injuries received in his accident, but was discharged today.

Once he left the hospital the man was arrested by the Local Police who have opened proceedings against him for an alleged crime against road safety.

The incident occurred at around 6:50pm, at the Monumento al Palmeral roundabout, located on Avenida de la Libertad. Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Torremolinos Local Police reported that the car was occupied by a 44-year-old man. He was driving along the aforementioned avenue in the left lane in the direction of the Malaga town of Benalmadena.

At one point, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the roundabout, where he hit another car occupied by a married couple and a child. According to data provided by an eyewitness, the collision caused damage to the railings along the avenue.

“The driver of the vehicle that caused it was transferred to the hospital without serious injury, and this Monday he has been discharged, while the occupants of the other vehicle have been slightly injured”, specified the Consistory.

