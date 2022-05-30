By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 13:25

Truck overturned at the exit of the San Jose tunnel in Malaga. Credit Wikimedia

The 112 emergency services received a call at 9:40.am (CET) today, Monday May 30, alerting them to the accident

A truck had overturned at the exit of the San José tunnel, off the A-7. The heavy vehicle broke the guardrail and got stuck in the ditch alongside the road, according to Malaga Hoy.

As the truck was in the ditch, it didn’t stop the traffic. Whilst the traffic had to slow down there were no reported traffic jams.

The truck was carrying clothes, toys and objects from donation containers and some items have been left on the hard shoulder, although, according to the images published by the Fire Department, the items have not caused a problem for other road users.

Last year, another truck overturned at the same point. The sharp curve at the exit of the tunnel leading to the A-45 slip road towards Granada is being blamed.

Another car had also overturned today, on the A7 in the direction of Barcelona, just before the Cuesta del Higueron. Whilst the car made it off the road and on to the hard shoulder, a lane had to be cut off to execute the rescue.

The accident occurred at around 10:00.am (CET) and caused a three kilometre traffic jam. Fortunately, it has been reported that the driver was not seriously injured.

