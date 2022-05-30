By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 13:04

Two men arrested for twelve robberies in Turre and Bedar, Almeria Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

The high level of criminal activity of the perpetrators, who committed a string of six robberies and attempted another six, has created great social alarm among the residents of the towns in the area, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

In a recent operation carried out by agents of the Guardia Civil de Almería, two people were arrested as the perpetrators of six completed robberies and six attempted robberies in the towns of Turre and Bedar.

This action is part of the ongoing work of the Guardia Civil in the province of Almeria for the resolution and prevention of crimes against property.

The action began when the agents became aware of several burglaries in homes in the towns of Turre and Bédar, in the eastern part of the province of Almería, following complaints from the victims.

After some active efforts, the agents located the place where the stolen objects were stored and determined the identity of the perpetrators of the robberies, two adult males.

Finally, the corresponding searches authorised by the judicial authority were carried out in two properties in which a multitude of effects from the robberies were recovered and handed over to their legitimate owners.

Thanks to the persistent work of the agents of the Guardia Civil of Almeria, normality was restored to the area.

The proceedings, together with the detainee, were handed over to the Examining Magistrate’s Court in Vera (Almeria).

