By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 7:54

UK alarmed as acute hepatitis outbreak in children sees rise in cases Credit: Creative Commons

On May 27, the UK Health Security Agency posted an update on the latest cases seen across the UK stating:

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is continuing to investigate and confirm cases of sudden onset hepatitis in children aged 10 and under that have been identified since January 2022.”

“Working alongside Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Public Health Agency, active investigations have identified a further 25 confirmed cases since the last update on 20 May, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 222, as of 25 May.”

“Of the confirmed cases, 158 are resident in England, 31 are in Scotland, 17 are in Wales and 16 are in Northern Ireland.”

“The cases are predominantly in children under 5 years old who showed initial symptoms of gastroenteritis illness (diarrhoea and nausea) followed by the onset of jaundice.”

“As part of the investigation, a small number of children over the age of 10 are also being investigated. No children have died.”

“There is no evidence of any link to the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. The majority of cases are under 5 years old and too young to have received the vaccine.”

“The investigation continues to suggest a strong association with adenovirus. Adenovirus is the most frequently detected virus in samples tested and a formal epidemiological study is underway.”

“Working closely with academic partners, additional research studies are also being undertaken to understand possible immune factors and the effect of recent or concurrent infections.”

“Dr Renu Bindra, Senior Medical Advisor and Incident Director at UKHSA, said”:

“Our investigations continue to suggest an association with adenovirus, and we are exploring this link, along with other possible contributing factors including prior infections such as COVID-19.”

“We are working with other countries who are also seeing new cases to share information and learn more about these infections.”

“The likelihood of children developing hepatitis remains extremely low. Maintaining normal hygiene measures, including making sure children regularly wash their hands properly, helps to reduce the spread of many common infections, including adenovirus.”

“We continue to remind everyone to be alert to the signs of hepatitis – particularly jaundice, look for a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes – and contact your doctor if you are concerned.”

The news comes after a two-year-old girl, who was under investigation as the first possible case of acute hepatitis in Puerto Rico died in hospital as confirmed by her family on Monday, May, 16.