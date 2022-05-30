UK Ministry of Defence issues latest intelligence update on Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 11:02

The Ministry of Defence of the UK took to social media to announce their latest update on the situation in Ukraine as of Monday, May, 30.

Taking to Twitter the Ministry of Defence posted: “Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 30 May 2022 Find out more about the UK government’s response 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦.”

“Russia has likely suffered devastating losses amongst its mid and junior ranking officers in the conflict. Brigade and battalion commanders likely deploy forwards into harm’s way because they are held to an uncompromising level of responsibility for their units’ performance.”

“Similarly, junior officers have had to lead the lowest level tactical actions, as the army lacks the cadre of highly trained and empowered non-commissioned officers (NCOs) who fulfil that role in Western forces.”

“The loss of large proportion of the younger generation of professional officers will likely exacerbate its ongoing problems in modernising its approach to command and control.”

“More immediately, battalion tactical groups (BTGs) which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders.”

“With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia’s forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result to a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline.”

