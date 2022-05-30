By Joshua Manning • 30 May 2022 • 8:48
Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of May 30
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to May, 30.
“The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.05,” read a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the Defence of Ukraine, alongside an infographic showing the statistics.
❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 30.05 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.05 ➡️ https://t.co/vtEIgiyQAJ pic.twitter.com/7Di6gGz653
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 30, 2022
Credit: Twitter @DefenceU
The full list of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces by Ukraine since the beginning of the war read:
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.05 were approximately:
Personnel – / about 30350 (+200) persons were liquidated,
Tanks ‒ 1349 (+11)
APV ‒ 3282 (+12)
Artillery systems – 643 (+12)
MLRS – 205 (+2)
Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 93 (+0)
Aircraft – 207 (+0)
Helicopters – 174 (+0)
UAV operational-tactical level – 507 (+3),
Cruise missiles – 118 (+2),
Warships / boats – 13 (+0)
Vehicles and fuel tanks – 2258 (+18)
Special equipment – 48 (+0).
Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) in the Zaporizhzhya direction.
Data is being updated
Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth!
#stoprussia”
“Losses of the enemy in the infographics 👇 ,” read another tweet by the Defence of Ukraine, posted alongside another infographic.
Втрати ворога в інфографіці 👇@armyinformcomua pic.twitter.com/6EmVLMeMcM
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 30, 2022
