Which decade produced the most beautiful cars?

By Chris King • 30 May 2022 • 21:57

Image of a McLaren 720S. Credit: Wikipedia - Vauxford CC BY-SA 4.0

A recent study by a renowned financial services comparison website revealed the most beautiful models of car ever made.

The results of a new study from web portal confused.com – the British insurance and financial services comparison service – reveal that the 2010s produced the most beautiful cars, according to Fibonacci’s Golden Ratio – a mathematical symmetry ratio that influences perceived attractiveness.

The Golden Ratio – which analyses the height and width dimensions of the ‘face-on’ view of the car, was used to determine the scientific beauty of over 370 cars.

Of the cars released during this decade, the 2017 McLaren 720s 4.0 V8 is the most attractive of the 2010s. With an almost perfect 99.73 per cent match to the Golden Ratio, it’s also making the most stunning of all cars analysed.

The decade’s high average is also down to the 2017 McLaren 570s Coupe (99.24 per cent match), and the 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Coupe (99.20 per cent match). These beautiful models finished second and third in the decade, respectively.

The 2000s come in second place, with releases in this decade averaging an 87.83 per cent match to the golden ratio. The 2003 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe can be thanked for assisting with this high average, due to its 99.20 per cent match to the Golden Ratio.

The second best from the 2000s is the 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena Challenge Stradale F1 (99.07 per cent match), followed by the 2008 Aston Martin One -77 in third (98.85 per cent match). When it comes to the 17 Aston Martins analysed, the One -77 is the most beautiful, beating iconic models such as the 1963 Aston Martin DB5 (76.96 per cent match).

It was the 1970s that produced the third most statistically beautiful cars, with an 85.37 per cent match to Golden Ratio for the decade on average. Confused.com discovered that the 1970 Mercedes-Benz C111 – 11 D is the most mathematically stunning car released, with a 99.33 per cent match to the Golden Ratio.

This places the Mercedes as the third most beautiful car overall, and the oldest car to make it into the top 10.

In fourth place is the 1990s, with car releases averaging an 84.94 V match to the Golden Ratio. With a 99.20 V match, the 1994 Ferrari F355 GTS is the most stunning car to come out of the 90s, and the second most beautiful car overall.

This is followed by the 1996 Lotus Esprit V8 32V Turbo as the second-best car of the decade (98.96 V match), and the 1994 McLaren F1 in third (98.67 V match). The F1 is also the second-best of all McLarens analysed.

With a 74.48 per cent match to the golden ratio on average for the decade, it’s the 1940s that produced the least statistically beautiful cars. The 1949 Ferrari 166 MM Zagato Panoramica came out as the most stunning, with an 88.27 V match to the Golden Ratio.

However, despite being the most statistically beautiful of the decade, the Ferrari falls short in the overall rankings. It places just 112 out of the 372 cars analysed, and 22 out of the 29 Ferrari models considered for the research.

The 1950s produced the second least statistically beautiful cars, with a 76.34 per cent match to the Golden Ratio on average. With a percentage difference of 95.30 per cent, the best car to come out of the 50s was the 1957 Chrysler Plymouth Fury (KP31).

Of the five Chryslers analysed in the study, the Plymouth Fury takes first place. This beats younger models such as the 1997 Plymouth Prowler (92.11 per cent match) by 3.19 per cent, and the 1970 Plymouth Superbird (89.27 per cent match) by 6.03 per cent.

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, commented: “Although car design and technology have evolved throughout the decades, many classics from the ’70s and the earlier years are clearly still popular today, with enthusiasts desperate to get their hands on them”.

