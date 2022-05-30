Why do haemorrhoids occur?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 May 2022 • 10:28

According to some experts, haemorrhoids have an important genetic component. This does not mean that there is a gene that, by itself, translates into haemorrhoid, but that some factors that predispose to suffer from this ailment are inherited.

On the other hand, there are factors that increase the risk of suffering from hemorrhoidal syndrome, such as constipation, prolonged defecative strain or pregnancy.

Eating a balanced diet rich in fibre, with increased water intake, decreases the consistency of the faecal bolus, increasing the frequency of bowel movements and reducing the risk of haemorrhoids.

Staying at your proper weight, exercising, and avoiding some irritating foods and drinks can also help control the onset of haemorrhoids.

Treatment

Hemorrhoidal pathology occurs when the venous structures that exist naturally in the anus dilate, lose their elastic capacity and prolapse outward.

Some of the symptoms are: stinging, itching, feeling of an anal “lump” and bleeding at the end of the stool.

When not complicated, most haemorrhoids do not hurt. However, in more severe cases, they need medical treatment that may include ligation, sclerotherapy, or infrared coagulation.

In large external haemorrhoids or internal haemorrhoids that do not respond to other treatments surgery may be necessary .

What is coloproctology?

According to the team of experts in coloproctology of the general surgery service of Quirónsalud Torrevieja, coloproctology is “a specialty, within General Surgery, which is responsible for the management, diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the colon, rectum and anus. It is a very important branch of medicine due to the large number of diseases it covers and its high prevalence.”

Coloproctology treats pathologies such as diverticular disease, colorectal cancer, Crohn’s disease and other diseases related to the anal and perianal region (haemorrhoids, anal fissures, abscesses and perianal fistulas).

In addition, in this field, pelvic floor alterations related to faecal incontinence are also treated.

Diagnostic and treatment

Due to the great variety of symptoms, the coloproctology team of Quirónsalud Torrevieja recommends us to go to the doctor as soon as possible to “get an accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment“.

The diagnosis of diseases of the colon, rectum and anus is based, fundamentally, on a good clinical history, with anamnesis and directed physical examination, always having a diagnosis of suspicion.

Regarding the surgical treatment of coloproctological pathologies, it has advanced in a vertiginous way, reducing the intervention and postoperative times.

Minimally invasive anal surgery

With regard to anal pathology, it is committed to “minimally invasive surgery” thanks to treatments that do not require anaesthesia, without pain and without hospital admission.

In hospitals such as Quirónsalud Torrevieja it is possible to treat haemorrhoids, fissures or simple fistulas without going through the operating room. “The postoperative period is simple, without the need for cures. In addition, they are as effective treatments as conventional ones.”

In fact, the treatment is carried out in the same consultation, so that the patient can be diagnosed with his disease and receive the treatment “in the same visit”.