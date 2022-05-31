By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 12:41
33 Chinese warplanes fly into Taiwan's Defence Zone in less than 24h
On Tuesday, May, 31, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense took to Twitter to report the Chinese warplanes spotted in their airspace stating:
3 PLA aircrafts (Y-8 EW and J-16*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 31, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://bit.ly/3GAWKF3,” alongside a picture of the planes and the Taiwan airspace they reportedly violated.
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 31, 2022
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 31, 2022
Less than 24 hours earlier, on Monday, May, 30, the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence tweeted:
“30 PLA aircrafts (KJ-500 AEW&C*2, Y-8 ELINT*4, Y-8 EW*1, Y-8 ASW*1, J-16*6, J-11*8, J-10*4, SU-35*2, and SU-30*2) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 30, 2022. Please check our official website for more information.”
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 30, 2022
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 30, 2022
The People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) spoke out on the alleged violations of Taiwan’s airspace and released an official statement ,on Monday, May, 9, that read:
“BEIJING, May 9 — The naval, air and conventional missile forces of the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command held drills in seas and airspace to the east and southwest of Taiwan Island from May 6 to 8, in a bid to test and improve the joint operations capability of multiple services and arms.”
The reports of Chinese warplanes entering Taiwan comes at a time of rising tension over political disputes regarding the independence of Taiwan. 64.3% of Taiwan’s population identified as Taiwanese, 2.6% as Chinese, 29.9% as both, and 3.2% declining in a 2020 survey.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
