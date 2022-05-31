By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 14:44

Agreement to unblock the railway connection to the port of Almería Credit: Creative Commons

A meeting was held to deal with the accessibility needs of the railway to the port of Almería, a connection that was interrupted by the successive urban reforms.

On Tuesday, May, 31, a meeting to discuss the Almeria railway, was held between the General Secretary of Infrastructures, Xavier Flores, the Councillor for Urban Planning and Infrastructures of Almería City Council, Ana Martínez Labella and the President of the Port Authority of Almería, Jesús Caicedo Bernabé, accompanied by the President of the autonomous body Puertos del Estado, Álvaro Rodríguez Dapena and various representatives of the Administrator of Railway Infrastructures, Adif, as well as the respective management teams, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

In order to coordinate and monitor the actions, a technical commission will be set up by the end of June, coordinated by Puertos del Estado, with the participation of the Almería City Council, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, the Port Authority and Adif.

Once the technical commission has been set up, the first step will be to define the technical bases for all the participants and the subsequent contracting of a feasibility study of the railway access to the port of Almeria.

This instrument will take into account the background and the current and future conditioning factors of all those involved, the prognosis of demand and types of traffic expected, the railway functionality of the solution and the integration with the city as a whole.

