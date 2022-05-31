By Matthew Roscoe • 31 May 2022 • 13:57

Alicante ups beach patrol for 2022 offering "largest in whole of Valencian Community". Image: AytoAlicante

ALICANTE is deploying the largest beach safety service in the whole of the Valencian Community, with nearly 100 Local Police officers patrolling the beaches; on foot, on bicycles, and quads and with boats and drones available for them all.

Officers from Alicante police force will be responsible for monitoring coastal areas, sand, the coastline and pedestrian walkways in Postiguet, Albufereta/Almadraba, Saladar/Urbanova, San Juan and Tabarca and will patrol them daily between 10 am and 8 pm.

Councillor for Safety and Security of Alicante City Council, José Ramón González, said: “It is important post-covid that we organise and give effective security on the beaches this year as there are no restrictive measures.”

He added: “Alicante has a police force of which we are all proud, it’s one of the best in Spain and this summer they will save lives again as in past years.

“They are trained, dedicated and very professional. We hope that this summer will be very good in terms of occupation, we can already see a significant volume of people and very high temperatures”.

Officers will be on patrol from May 30 to September 18 and will be providing extra surveillance for the beaches of Alicante.

In related news, the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, took to social media to remember the innocent lives taken away 84 years ago from the air attack on the Central Market of Alicante.

The Valencian Government president said on Twitter: “So many innocents killed. 84 years since the air attack on the Central Market of Alicante. A day to remember. A symbol of the senselessness of war. Yesterday and unfortunately today.”

